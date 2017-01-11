Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Parsons now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-yamana-gold-inc-yri-cut-by-analyst/1148356.html.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.60 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.20 to C$4.10 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

Shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) traded down 0.829% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.185. 5,253,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock’s market cap is $3.97 billion.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana) is a gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil, El Penon mine in Chile, Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest), Gualcamayo mine in Argentina, Mercedes mine in Mexico, Brio Gold Inc, and Corporate and other.

