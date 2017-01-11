FY2017 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Cut by Analyst (EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst T. Johnson now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIF. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) opened at 41.24 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is focused on opportunities in two sectors: aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: Aviation, which provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario and Nunavut.

