FY2016 Earnings Estimate for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group (PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2016 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Wang now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of ($4.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.48). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/fy2016-earnings-estimate-for-ptc-therapeutics-inc-issued-by-jefferies-group-ptct/1148132.html.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded up 3.68% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 1,425,853 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $528.87 million.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 236.68% and a negative return on equity of 90.33%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 135.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $188,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule therapeutics that focus on post-transcriptional control processes. The Company’s lead product, Translarna (ataluren), is used for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (nmDMD) in ambulatory patients with age of over five years and older.

