FTI Consulting, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Friday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Avondale Partners lowered shares of FTI Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) opened at 42.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.36. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $47.12.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business earned $438.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $646,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,522,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,284,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,410,000 after buying an additional 146,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,006,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc (FTI Consulting) is a business advisory firm. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on strategic, operational, financial and capital needs of businesses around the world.
