FTB Advisors Inc. Has $777,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

FTB Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3,528.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 145,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 141,136 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 37.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 498,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) traded down 0.61% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,475,395 shares. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. Medtronic PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 target price on Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corporation lowered Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Medtronic PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

In other Medtronic PLC news, Director James T. Lenehan purchased 2,000 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.27 per share, for a total transaction of $146,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen purchased 13,660 shares of Medtronic PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $1,000,048.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

