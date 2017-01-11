FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "FS Investment Corporation is a business development company. It primarily originates and invests in senior secured loans and other securities of private U.S. companies, with the investment objective of generating current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. FS Investment Corporation is based in United States. "

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSIC. TheStreet lowered FS Investment Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) traded up 1.96% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 797,311 shares. FS Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Investment Corporation will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.2228 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Investment Corporation Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

