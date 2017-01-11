Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical Care provides a range of products for both treatment modalities, hemmodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, and is a full service provider of dialysis care. They provide dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services at more than 1,000 dialysis clinics. They manufacture a range of hemodialysis machines, dialyzers, peritoneal dialysis solutions and ancillary products. They have operations in approximately 100 countries. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DZ Bank AG restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) traded down 1.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 89,815 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $47.52.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.57. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care Corporation will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

