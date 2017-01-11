Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €92.00 by Citigroup Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective from stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Securities set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($98.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €94.00 ($98.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €104.50 ($110.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.27 ($92.92).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) opened at 77.049 on Monday. The company has a market cap of €23.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.122. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €67.50 and a one year high of €85.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.95.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

