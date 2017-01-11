Fred’s, Inc.’s December Same Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Estimates, Stock Rises by 0.1% (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred’s’ (NASDAQ:FRED) same store sales dropped 3.4% in the month of December. Fred’s’ stock climbed by 0.1% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRED shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised Fred’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sidoti raised Fred’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fred’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Fred’s in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Fred’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 5,533,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,830,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ricky Chambers sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $72,220.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,221.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) opened at 17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company’s market cap is $666.81 million. Fred’s has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fred’s will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Fred’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fred’s during the second quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Fred’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Fred’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,365,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fred’s by 198.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fred’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 171,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

