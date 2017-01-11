Forterra PLC (FORT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

FORT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Forterra PLC from GBX 216 ($2.63) to GBX 259 ($3.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Davy Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Forterra PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 228.60 ($2.78).

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) traded down 2.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,244 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 360.72 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.35. Forterra PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 110.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 193.00.

About Forterra PLC

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

