Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of FORTERRA INC (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRTA. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FORTERRA INC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of FORTERRA INC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FORTERRA INC in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FORTERRA INC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of FORTERRA INC in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.86.

FORTERRA INC (NASDAQ:FRTA) opened at 19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16. FORTERRA INC has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FORTERRA INC (FRTA) Now Covered by Barclays PLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/forterra-inc-frta-now-covered-by-barclays-plc/1148038.html.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 262,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,460,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FORTERRA INC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for FORTERRA INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTERRA INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.