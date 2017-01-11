FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) PT Raised to $15.00 at DA Davidson

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) opened at 11.15 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FormFactor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 220.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells and supports semiconductor probe card products. The Company is a supplier of probe cards to the manufacturers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory devices, microprocessor, chipset and other system on chip (SoC) devices. Semiconductor manufacturers use its probe cards to perform wafer test, which is the testing of the semiconductor die, or chips.

