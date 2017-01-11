Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Gabelli lowered shares of Flushing Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. 36,224 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Flushing Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Flushing Financial Corporation had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Corporation will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Flushing Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Donna M. Obrien sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $76,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Sr Roe, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $216,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,350.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 54,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation by 27.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 167,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth $473,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-oriented financial institution offering a range of financial services. The Bank owns three subsidiaries: Flushing Preferred Funding Corporation (FPFC), Flushing Service Corporation, and FSB Properties Inc (Properties).

