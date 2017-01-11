Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) opened at 19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.00. The company had revenue of $918.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.81 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post $0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey sold 89,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $1,727,916.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brad K. Alexander sold 69,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,665.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,117.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $94,985,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $43,508,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34,077.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,870,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 2,862,500 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 107.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,301,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 1,707,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $24,650,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment’s production plant locations include Birmingham, Alabama; Opelika, Alabama; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Goldsboro, North Carolina; Jamestown, North Carolina, and Oxford, Pennsylvania.

