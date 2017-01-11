Flamel Technologies S.A. (AVDL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flamel Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Flamel Technologies S.A. is principally engaged in the development of advanced polymer technologies for unique medicinal applications. To meet important medical needs and develop commercially valuable products, they are building on their primary technology platforms: the Medusa system for the controlled peritoneal delivery of proteins and peptides, and the Micropump system for the controlled delivery of certain oral drugs. (press release) “

Flamel Technologies (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded down 2.81% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 172,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $413.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Flamel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

