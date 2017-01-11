Flamel Technologies S.A. (AVDL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Flamel Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flamel Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flamel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Flamel Technologies (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded down 2.81% during trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 172,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Flamel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.45.

