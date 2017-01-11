Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Loop Capital

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 40.65 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 240.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

