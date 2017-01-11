Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 108.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/fiserv-inc-fisv-now-covered-by-bmo-capital-markets/1148042.html.

In related news, insider Devin Mcgranahan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,959,775.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,141,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,989,000 after buying an additional 190,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,188,000 after buying an additional 295,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,630,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,173,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,109,000 after buying an additional 133,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,077,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,059,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.