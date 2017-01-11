First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2,737.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,220.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 21.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded up 4.82% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 3,155,412 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $74.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $688 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.48 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.42 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology, and also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power solutions. The Company operates through two segments: components and systems.

