First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Upgraded at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National Corporation from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group raised shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon National Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of First Horizon National Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) opened at 20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corporation will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other First Horizon National Corporation news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 42,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $680,496.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 101,900.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

