First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FHN. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National Corporation from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of First Horizon National Corporation from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) traded up 0.15% on Monday, hitting $20.44. 1,046,319 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corporation will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other First Horizon National Corporation news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 42,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $680,496.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 101,900.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Horizon National Corporation by 1,937.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National Corporation

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

