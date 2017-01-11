First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill lowered First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) traded down 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,004 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 42.0% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 186.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the third quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

