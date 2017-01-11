First Data Corporation (FDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First Data Corporation is a commerce-enabling technology and solutions company. It provides merchant transaction processing and acquiring; credit, retail and debit card issuing and processing; prepaid services and check verification, settlement and guarantee services. First Data Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens raised First Data Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of First Data Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Pacific Crest initiated coverage on First Data Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Data Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 2,131,542 shares of the company traded hands. First Data Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company’s market cap is $14.05 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. First Data Corporation had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Data Corporation will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/first-data-corporation-fdc-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1148813.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of First Data Corporation by 189.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,736,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 11,613,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 56.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,294,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,080,000 after buying an additional 9,472,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 45.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,185,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,875,000 after buying an additional 8,188,739 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in First Data Corporation by 118.2% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 11,408,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 6,179,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Data Corporation during the second quarter valued at $52,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Data Corporation (FDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.