First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $688,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (UA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) traded down 1.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,748 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.96. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

