Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 104.13 ($1.27).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FPM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 142 ($1.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/faroe-petroleum-plc-fpm-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts/1148267.html.

In other news, insider Helge Hammer acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £411.95 ($500.97).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) traded up 1.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104.00. 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 279.77 million. Faroe Petroleum plc has a one year low of GBX 42.50 and a one year high of GBX 108.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.00.

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an independent oil and gas company that is engaged in the exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. The Company has a portfolio of production assets, including Aerosmith-PL644, located approximately 20 kilometers from the Morvin and Smorbukk Fields in the province of the Norwegian Sea; Betula-PL670, located in the vicinity of the Jurassic Ula Field in the Central North Sea; Birnam-P1993, located in the north-east of the Perth Field; Caramello-PL665 S, located on the Sorvestlandet High in the Norwegian Southern North Sea; Firklover-PL676 S, located on the Viking Graben; Hyme Field-PL348, located in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea, and Samson Dome-PL534, covering approximately 900 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.