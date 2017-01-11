Macquarie downgraded shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have GBX 111 ($1.35) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FPM. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faroe Petroleum plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 104.13 ($1.27).

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) opened at 102.75 on Thursday. Faroe Petroleum plc has a one year low of GBX 42.50 and a one year high of GBX 108.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 276.40 million.

WARNING: “Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/faroe-petroleum-plc-fpm-downgraded-by-macquarie-to-neutral/1147352.html.

In other Faroe Petroleum plc news, insider Helge Hammer purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £411.95 ($500.97).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an independent oil and gas company that is engaged in the exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. The Company has a portfolio of production assets, including Aerosmith-PL644, located approximately 20 kilometers from the Morvin and Smorbukk Fields in the province of the Norwegian Sea; Betula-PL670, located in the vicinity of the Jurassic Ula Field in the Central North Sea; Birnam-P1993, located in the north-east of the Perth Field; Caramello-PL665 S, located on the Sorvestlandet High in the Norwegian Southern North Sea; Firklover-PL676 S, located on the Viking Graben; Hyme Field-PL348, located in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea, and Samson Dome-PL534, covering approximately 900 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.