F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co raised F.N.B. Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) traded down 0.343% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.965. The company had a trading volume of 852,823 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.090 and a beta of 0.94.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. F.N.B. Corporation had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. F.N.B. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director John S. Stanik purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $27,455.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. Corporation by 65.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Corporation during the third quarter worth $3,417,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Corporation during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

