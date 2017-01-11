Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) opened at 106.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.56. Everyman Media Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 80.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 118.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 63.71 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/everyman-media-group-plc-eman-given-speculative-buy-rating-at-beaufort-securities/1147397.html.

About Everyman Media Group PLC

Everyman Media Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an independent cinema group in terms of cinema venues, screens and admissions. The Company’s segments include film and entertainment, food and beverages, and other. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.