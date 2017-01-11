Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.43.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) opened at 75.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Dominion Resources has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company earned $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Dominion Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Resources will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/evercore-isi-begins-coverage-on-dominion-resources-inc-d/1147884.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

In other news, Director Ron W. Jibson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,059.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,133,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.