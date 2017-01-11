EULAV Asset Management Has $7,450,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the third quarter worth about $72,729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 73.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,719,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after buying an additional 1,147,322 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,749,000 after buying an additional 751,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 92.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Finally, EverPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 826.1% in the second quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 463,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 413,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded up 0.13% on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 193,544 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.36. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $57.49.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 91.21% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business earned $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price target on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on Crown Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

