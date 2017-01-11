EULAV Asset Management Has $6,896,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 94.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 61.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) traded up 1.69% on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 219,496 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $80.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm earned $567 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.04 million. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Longbow Research downgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Lincoln Electric Holdings from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other news, insider Vincent K. Petrella sold 21,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,692,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $3,087,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company’s welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The Company’s operating segments include North America Welding, Europe Welding, Asia Pacific Welding, South America Welding and The Harris Products Group.

