CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Stock analysts at CLSA dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBOE Holdings in a note issued to investors on Monday. CLSA analyst R. Rutschow now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. CLSA also issued estimates for CBOE Holdings’ Q4 2016 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business earned $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.44 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 73.40% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CBOE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (CBOE)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-cboe-holdings-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-cboe/1148198.html.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) traded down 0.12% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,156 shares. CBOE Holdings has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,743,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,695,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 90.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of CBOE Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBOE Holdings news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $479,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,651.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

