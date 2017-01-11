Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 30,886 Shares of Linear Technology Corporation (LLTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linear Technology Corporation were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linear Technology Corporation by 176.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,841,000 after buying an additional 1,904,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 425.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 1,163,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation during the second quarter worth $45,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,779,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,476,000 after buying an additional 696,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Linear Technology Corporation by 225.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 642,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) traded up 0.02% on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,222 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15. Linear Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $64.42.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Linear Technology Corporation had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm earned $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linear Technology Corporation will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLTC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Linear Technology Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Linear Technology Corporation to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linear Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut shares of Linear Technology Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linear Technology Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Zerio sold 1,169 shares of Linear Technology Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $72,688.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lothar Maier sold 274,642 shares of Linear Technology Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $16,744,922.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,148,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

