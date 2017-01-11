Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $3,083,000 Position in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy Corporation were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 298.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 941,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 22.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 7,943,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,192,000 after buying an additional 1,449,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) traded up 0.63% on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 798,540 shares. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. CMS Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post $2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price target on CMS Energy Corporation from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In other news, Director William D. Harvey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $121,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy Corporation

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS Energy) is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates in three segments, which include Consumers Electric Utility, Consumers Gas Utility and Enterprises (non-utility operations and investments). CMS Energy, through its subsidiaries and equity investments, is engaged primarily in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass.

