Enterprise Inns plc (ETI) Coverage Initiated at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Enterprise Inns plc (LON:ETI) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETI. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Inns plc from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Enterprise Inns plc in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Inns plc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 127.57 ($1.55).

Shares of Enterprise Inns plc (LON:ETI) opened at 129.6875 on Thursday. Enterprise Inns plc has a one year low of GBX 69.80 and a one year high of GBX 130.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.09. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 632.98 million.

In other Enterprise Inns plc news, insider W Simon Townsend sold 169,245 shares of Enterprise Inns plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £206,478.90 ($251,099.23).

Enterprise Inns plc Company Profile

Enterprise Inns plc is a United Kingdom-based pub company. The Company is an operator of leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Leased and tenanted, Commercial property and Managed. The Leased and tenanted segment includes rental income and revenue from drinks supplies and gaming machines.

