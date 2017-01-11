Entellus Medical, Inc. (ENTL) VP Karen E. Peterson Sells 9,840 Shares of Stock

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) VP Karen E. Peterson sold 9,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $188,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL) opened at 19.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock’s market cap is $373.32 million. Entellus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm earned $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Entellus Medical had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entellus Medical, Inc. will post ($1.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Michael R boosted its position in Entellus Medical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Michael R now owns 627,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 145,304 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Entellus Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Entellus Medical by 89.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entellus Medical by 77.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deimos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entellus Medical during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENTL shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Entellus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entellus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Entellus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Entellus Medical

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the minimally invasive treatment of patients who are suffering from chronic sinusitis. The Company’s XprESS family of products is used by ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians to treat patients with symptomatic inflammation of the nasal sinuses by opening narrowed or obstructed sinus drainage pathways using balloon sinus dilation.

