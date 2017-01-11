Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore Partners Inc raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.68.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) traded down 0.052% on Tuesday, reaching $9.545. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,137 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.47 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

