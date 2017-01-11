EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) traded up 1.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 328,474 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46 billion.

In other news, VP Susan J. Mcaden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $179,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 35.3% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC is a midstream energy services company. The Company’s assets include its equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink TOM Holdings, LP (TOM Holdings). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

