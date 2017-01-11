Enersys (ENS) Receives $81.25 Average PT from Analysts

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS) opened at 79.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. Enersys has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $83.70.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $576 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.87 million. Enersys had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enersys will post $4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

In other Enersys news, insider Jeffrey W. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $394,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enersys by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 26.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 78.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

