Endo International PLC (ENDP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s top line should continue to benefit from robust performance of Xiaflex, sterile injectables and alternative dosages. Its efforts to prioritize R&D projects bode well. Endo recently entered into an agreement to return rights to Belbuca to BioDelivery. Endo expects to realize cost savings, achieve higher efficiency and improve operational focus of the U.S. Branded segment. It plans to focus on Xiaflex in the approved indications and the cellulite development program. Endo will also be concentrating on its pain portfolio products, including Opana ER and Percocet among others, which will be managed as mature brands. We are also pleased with Endo’s growth-by-acquisition strategy. However, both Branded and Generic segments are under pressure, which is concerning. Also, shares of Endo have underperformed that of the industry in the past one year. Continued pricing and competitive pressures remain major overhang on the shares.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENDP. Mizuho reissued a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Endo International PLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International PLC from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Endo International PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded down 7.90% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 13,988,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. Endo International PLC has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.14 billion.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The business earned $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.47 million. Endo International PLC had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/endo-international-plc-endp-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1148419.html.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Endo International PLC by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,430,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,021,000 after buying an additional 805,101 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. TX increased its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 10.8% in the second quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX now owns 126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 123.3% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International PLC Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International PLC (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.