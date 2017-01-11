Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Cut to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a C$23.65 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.74. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDV. RBC Capital Markets set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.08.

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) traded up 1.11% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 194,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $2.22 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Endeavour Mining Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company has an exploration portfolio in regions of Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ghana with a land package totaling approximately 5,080 square kilometers. Its properties include Agbaou Gold Mine, Nzema Gold Mine, Tabakoto Gold Mine and Hounde Project.

