Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stake Held by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC maintained its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $940,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,784,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,927,000 after buying an additional 382,434 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.9% in the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $8,818,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $3,151,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) traded up 0.852% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.185. 1,015,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.944 and a beta of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4383 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 105.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (Enbridge) is an energy transportation and distribution company. The Company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines; Gas Distribution; Gas Pipelines, Processing and Energy Services; Sponsored Investments, and Corporate. The Company operates the crude oil and liquids transportation system in Canada and the United States.

