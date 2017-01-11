Enbridge Energy Management’s (EEQ) Hold Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) in a report published on Friday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge Energy Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Simmons upgraded Enbridge Energy Management from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) traded up 1.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares. Enbridge Energy Management has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s market cap is $2.16 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/enbridge-energy-managements-eeq-hold-rating-reiterated-at-rbc-capital-markets/1148094.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 217.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.