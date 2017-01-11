Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) traded up 0.71% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.75. 818,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.62. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 530.10 million. Empiric Student Property PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 99.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 119.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property PLC in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property PLC in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Empiric Student Property PLC

Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student accommodation assets in the United Kingdom.

