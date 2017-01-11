TheStreet upgraded shares of Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) opened at 3.40 on Thursday. Emmis Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/emmis-communications-corporation-emms-rating-increased-to-hold-at-thestreet/1148026.html.

In other Emmis Communications Corporation news, insider Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 26,548 shares of Emmis Communications Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $98,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emmis Communications Corporation

Emmis Communications Corporation is a media company, which is focused on radio broadcasting. The Company operates through three business segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. The Company owns approximately 20 frequency modulation (FM) and over four amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.