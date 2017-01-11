Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Emerson Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emerson Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.96.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) opened at 56.69 on Monday. Emerson Electric Company has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 677.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,256,000 after buying an additional 2,722,029 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 668.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,724,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,989,000 after buying an additional 1,499,922 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 867.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,445,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,936,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,068,000 after buying an additional 1,270,315 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

