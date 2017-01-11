Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Sells 989 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. 3,852,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $59.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

In other news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,404,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Vice sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $397,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

