Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Lowers Position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (SBS)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656,810 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 381.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,880,000 after buying an additional 3,968,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,627,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 239,871 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 3,013,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 1,368,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after buying an additional 550,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 155.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,286,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 1,391,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) opened at 9.12 on Wednesday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

SBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo.

