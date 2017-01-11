Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr Sells 2,732 Shares

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $229,815.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,500 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00.

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 84.79 on Wednesday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.39.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm earned $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,417,000 after buying an additional 248,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 904.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,525,000 after buying an additional 1,047,786 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 38.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,716,000 after buying an additional 311,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 12,373.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,007,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after buying an additional 999,742 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELLI. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc (Ellie Mae) is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The Company’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution provides one system of record that allows banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality, and efficiency.

