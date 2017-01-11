Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Electrolux AB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Electrolux AB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Electrolux AB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) traded up 2.40% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 3,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Electrolux AB has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Electrolux AB (ELUXY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/electrolux-ab-eluxy-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1148759.html.

About Electrolux AB

AB Electrolux is engaged in producing household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers various products, which include refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, cookers, air-conditioners and small appliances, such as vacuum cleaners. Its brands include Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire.

